Vincentians urged to remain vigilant during Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month

Vincentians have been urged to be vigilant and to support the local authorities in tackling various forms of child abuse.

The appeal has come from Jemma Alexander- Director of the Child Development Division, in the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, and Labor.

Miss Alexander was addressing a rally held in Bequia last week as part of activities to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

She urged the public to be alert and to recognize warning signs of abuse.

Miss Alexander, also noted that in many cases the perpetrators of child abuse are not strangers but individuals known and trusted by the child.

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is being observed with the theme: See Me. Hear Me. Protect Me: My Safety is Your Responsibility.

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