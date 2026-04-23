Month long celebrations planned to recognize local fishing community

A month of activities leading up to Fisherman’s Day 2026 will be officially launched here tomorrow, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate forty-nine years of celebrations.

Senior Fisheries Officer in the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Ferique Shotte, says this year’s observance will highlight the enduring spirit and contribution of the local fishing community.

Speaking during an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Mr. Shotte explained that the launch will feature an exhibition of local fish and value-added products. He said this will provide an opportunity for producers to showcase their work while encouraging greater public engagement with the fisheries sector.

The month-long celebration will include a range of events, including Fish Fest activities in Barrouallie, competitions and a television programme focused on fish safety, quality, and guidance on selecting healthy seafood.

Fisherman’s Day 2026 will be observed with the theme The Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” with the slogan Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish.

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