Minister Huggins stresses the need for greater community involvement in Environmental Conservation

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins, has underscored the need for more community involvement in environmental conservation.

Minister Huggins was speaking at the opening ceremony of a Coral Restoration Workshop, which was spearheaded by the Richmond Vale Academy in collaboration with CLEAR Caribbean, and an environmental group called We Are Mayreau.

He said the Government is committed to promoting and maintaining conservation practices through policies, partnerships, and community engagement.

Minister Huggins encouraged the participating groups to remain steadfast as custodians of environmental protection.

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