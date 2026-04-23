Minister Bruce emphasizes the urgent need for the establishment of a National Development Bank

Minister of Agriculture, Israel Bruce, has emphasized the urgent need for support in establishing a National Development Bank (NDB) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Contributing to debate on a Motion in Parliament this week, Minister Bruce described the initiative as a national imperative rather than a partisan matter, underscoring its importance for the country’s future.

Minister Bruce said the establishment of a National Development Bank will open new opportunities for entrepreneurship, investment, and economic growth.

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