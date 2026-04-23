St. Vincent and the Grenadines pledges $100,000 US aid package to support the Cuban people

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is re-affirming its strong commitment to Cuba, with a 100-thousnd U.S. dollar aid package to support the Cuban people during their current challenges.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble, as he responded to a question in Parliament this week.

Minister Bramble said this decision was made following discussions at the recent CARICOM heads of government meeting in St. Kitts/Nevis.

Minister Bramble also praised the government’s efforts in Cuba, highlighting the outstanding work of the newly appointed Head of Mission.

He said the Mission has been vital in staying connected with Vincentian students, providing regular updates, and assured parents that the government will do everything possible to help them navigate these challenging times.

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