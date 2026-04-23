Government moves to boost financing across sectors with establishment of National Development Bank

The Government is seeking to provide improved access to financing to several sectors of the society with the establishment of the National Development Bank.

A Motion on the establishment of the Bank was presented in Parliament by Government Senator, Hon. Chelsea Alexander.

Senator Alexander the Bank is intended to cater to Housing, Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Senator Alexander said Farmers and Fishers and other representatives from the productive sectors stand to benefit significantly from the National Development Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related