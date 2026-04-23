Government Passes Bill to protect rights of non-literate Citizens and residents

The Government of St. Vincent is moving forward with legislation to safeguard the rights of non-literate citizens and residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This follows the passage of the Illiterates Protection Amendment Bill in Parliament this week.

The Bill presented by Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, is designed to establish a framework for safeguarding the rights of non-literate persons.

Prime Minister Friday said the legislation provides for the broadening of the categories of persons who can witness and attest to the signature of persons who not literate.

Prime Minister Friday outlined the categories of persons who will be eligible to assist non-literate citizens.

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