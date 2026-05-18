Minister Bramble announces appointment of two new Diplomats to serve at SVG’s Consulate in Canada

Two new Diplomats have been appointed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to serve in Toronto, Canada.

Dr. Roderick McKree has been named Consul General for Toronto, while Laverne Phillips will serve as Deputy Consul General.

The announcement came from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, during the Invest SVG – Home is Where the Heart Is

Diaspora Outreach Programme in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Minister Bramble confirmed that Cabinet approved the appointments last week.

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