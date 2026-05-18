The World Bank has pledged its full commitment to advancing social protection systems across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), underscoring the importance of resilient policies to safeguard vulnerable populations.

The commitment came from Clemente Avila, Senior Social Protection Economist at the World Bank, as he delivered remarks at the opening of the Annual Regional Learning Event of the OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human& Social Development.

Avila emphasized the institution’s readiness to work closely with Small Island Developing States (SIDS), noting that governments in the region face mounting pressure to deliver more with fewer resources, making strong social protection policies essential.

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