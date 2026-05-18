Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs, and National Heritage, Hon. Sheverne John, has highlighted the strides made by St. Vincent and the Grenadines in advancing modern practices in social protection.

Minister John was speaking this morning, at the opening of the two day meeting of the OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development, which is taking place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Diamond.

She noted that while significant progress has been realized, there is room for improvement to ensure that social protection systems are fully responsive to the evolving needs of citizens.

Minister John said this week’s event presents an opportunity for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to learn from the experiences of other member states and development partners, ensuring that national strategies are enriched by regional best practices and global expertise.

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