Student Leaders from across the Caribbean gathered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, to attend the University of the West Indies Global Campus Guild’s Inter‑Campus Guild Council Conference.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday met with the students and re-affirmed his Government’s commitment to education and regional integration.

Prime Minister Friday engaged them in wide‑ranging discussions on leadership, regional integration, education, and economic development.

He emphasized the importance of empowering young people to take up leadership roles and contribute to shaping the future of the Caribbean.

Dr. Friday also re-affirmed his Government’s commitment to making education more affordable and accessible for Vincentians, including mature students who are seeking opportunities to further their studies.

The Prime Minister was joined by Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, Hon. Lavern King, and the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Desiree Millington

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