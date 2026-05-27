All set for Miss SVG 2026 pageant this Saturday

The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation is promising patrons a Pageant of the highest quality, this Saturday at Carnival City, Independence Park.

Acting Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Karen Veira told NBC News, the public is in for a number of pleasant surprises this Saturday May 30th.

Miss Veira said the seven contestants vying for the prestigious Miss SVG 2026 Title have been in training for more than a year and they are ready to put on a fantastic show.

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