New mural in Calliaqua highlights unity culture and environmental awareness

The Town of Calliaqua witnessed the unveiling off a mural on Monday, celebrating the beauty, resilience and spirit of the community.

The official launch of the Rainforest Mural at the Calliaqua Playing Field, was spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, in conjunction with the Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Minister Gibson-Velox said the mural project seeks to inspire community pride while highlighting themes of environmental awareness, unity, creativity, and cultural development through public art.

Minister Gibson-Velox expressed appreciation to Rainforest for its role in executing the mural project.

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