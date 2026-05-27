National Parks Awareness Month activities to continue with sustainability exhibition

Activities to mark National Parks Awareness Month will continue here on Friday with an Environmental Sustainability Exhibition.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at National Parks, Twanique Barrow says Friday’s programme will also feature the final Parks exploration day where all user fees will be waived for all Recreational sites being managed by National Parks.

Miss Barrow said Friday’s exhibition will be held at the Botanic Gardens and will feature a wide range of activities for the public.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow.

National Parks Awareness Month is being observed with the theme: Protecting Our Parks, Rivers and Beaches for a Greener Future.

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