VSWIFT electronic platform to modernize trade services in SVG

Significant steps are being taken by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its digital transformation journey, with the rollout of the Vincy Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT).

This modern electronic platform allows businesses and stakeholders to process applications for licenses, permits, certificates, and other trade-related documents through one integrated system.

The new system connects 19 Government Departments across eight Ministries, three Statutory bodies, Customs Brokers, Shipping Agencies, and the wider trading community.

VSWIFT is expected to reduce processing times, improve co-ordination among agencies, enhance transparency and efficiency and strengthen the ease of doing business.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

National Project Manager Krislin Goulbourne-Harry described the initiative as a transformative step in modernizing trade facilitation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She said that by integrating multiple agencies and stakeholders into one electronic platform, the Government is building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible system for the business and trading community.

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