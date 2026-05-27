Over nine hundred positive cases of HIV have been recorded in SVG over the past 40 years

Over nine hundred positive cases of HIV have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past 40 years.

That’s according to Director of Health Security Unit in the Ministry of Health, Donna Bascombe.

She provided the statistics during a round table discussion on Male Sexual and Reproductive Health organized by the Saint James School of Medicine.

Mrs. Bascombe also provided statistics on the number of syphilis cases nationwide.

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