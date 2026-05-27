Prime Minister Friday to address the nation to discuss urgent cost-of-living interventions this afternoon

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday will discuss urgent cost-of-living interventions, during an address to the nation this afternoon.

According to information from the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Address will focus on measures being implemented to help ease the impact of rising global prices on Vincentian families and businesses

The Address will be delivered at 2pm at the entrance to the Financial Complex.

The presentation will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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