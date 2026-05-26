Veteran Fisherman cops 2026 Fisherman of the Year title for second year in a row

Veteran Fisherman, Eli Slater of Clare Valley has again proven his mastery of the seas, capturing the 2026 Fisherman of the Year title during the Annual Fisherman’s Day celebrations.

Mr. Slater landed 929 pounds of fish, the heaviest catch recorded this year, securing a $25,000 cash prize for his efforts. This marks Mr. Slater’s third victory, following his triumphs in 2007 and 2025.

In addition to his 25-thousand dollar cash prize, Mr. Slater received a seamoss package, courtesy of the Seamoss Association, six bottles of engine oil, a compass, fishing supplies, a case of Hairoun, a case of Village Ram and a Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphone, compliments flow.

Speaking with NBC Radio’s Colvin Harry, following the announcement, Mr. Slater said he was excited about his victory.

2nd Place went to Oscar Richardson, with a catch of 743 pounds. Mr. Richardson received a cash prize of 12 thousand dollars, a raincoat, four bottles of engine oil, and a compass and fishing supplies

Lamar Cordice secured third place with a catch of 567 pounds. Mr. Cordice received a cash prize of seven 7 thousand dollars, a raincoat, a compass, and a $300 gift voucher from Lulleys Fishing Supplies.

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