PM Friday expresses optimism about prospects of strengthened co-operation among CARICOM states

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has expressed optimism about the prospects for strengthened co-operation among Caricom member states, despite the challenges which continue to emerge.

Dr. Friday expressed his optimism, as he spoke on The Bubb Report, a Grenada‑based current affairs program hosted by Dr. Kellon Bubb.

The Prime Minister said efforts are underway to foster more constructive working relations within the regional bloc.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will assume the Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on January 1, 2027, following the completion of St. Lucia’s six‑month tenure, from July 1st to December 31st 2026.

The CARICOM Chairmanship rotates every six months among member states, with the presiding country’s head of government guiding regional discussions and representing the community at international fora.

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