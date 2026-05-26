Prime Minister Friday appeals for greater level of recognition of fisherfolk by Vincentians
An appeal has been made for a greater level of recognition from Vincentians for the nation’s Fisherfolk.
The appeal came from Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, as he delivered the feature address at yesterday’s Fisherman’s Day celebrations at Little Tokyo.
The Prime Minister said the Government is moving to create an appropriate environment for the nation’s Fisherfolk to flourish.
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