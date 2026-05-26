Fisherman’s Day 2026 draws strong participation with 107 fishers participating

The Annual Fisherman’s Day celebrations drew a strong turnout this year, with 107 fishers taking part in the event.

Forty-eight vessels set out to sea, and 28 returned with catch, contributing to a combined haul of 5,872 pounds of fish.

This marks an increase compared to last year’s 5,386 pounds, underscoring the resilience and skill of the local fishing community.

On average, each boat landed 209.7 pounds, reflecting steady productivity across the fleet. Traditional practices remained central to the day, with 8 row boats entering the competition.

Some of the fishermen spoke with NBC News about the challenges they encountered while at sea.

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