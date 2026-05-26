Florida based CCA conducting annual medical mission to SVG

The Caribbean Community Association of Tampa, Florida is currently conducting its annual medical mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a team of doctors providing free health checks at the Georgetown Health Center.

This mission is hosted by the Voice of the Disabled with support from the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environment and Energy, and forms part of activities marking Blindness Awareness Month.

Speaking with NBC News, Chanel Rigby, a Peace Corps volunteer who served in St. Vincent from 2024 to 2025, highlighted some of the services that will be offered.

This is the first time the Voice of the Disabled is hosting a medical mission.

The health checks are expected to conclude tomorrow

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