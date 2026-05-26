Prime Minister Friday to provide updates on matters of critical concern during address to the nation

Vincentians will receive an update on two matters of critical importance, during an Address to the nation tomorrow, to be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday.

According to information from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Friday will deliver a National Address focusing entirely on the Government’s cost-of-living and fuel-relief measures for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Address will outline the relief measures being introduced to cushion the impact of rising global fuel and shipping costs on households and businesses.

The address will be broadcast on NBC Radio

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