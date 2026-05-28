NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 28th May,2026

Members of the Spiritual Baptist Movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines say they are encouraged by the support they continue to receive from the public as they host activities in observance of the 2nd annual National Spiritual Baptist Day.

The activities are being held with the theme: Seventy-five and Alive: Honoring Our Journey, Our Resilience, Our Freedom In Unity to Build Our Faith.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

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