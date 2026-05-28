Graduates Calypso Tent Opens 2026 Season Tomorrow Night

The Graduates Calypso Tent is preparing to host its first Tent Show, for the 2026 Calypso Season tomorrow night at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Tent Leader Kingsley “Hero” Roberts told NBC News, that preparations are well underway for Friday’s event which will commence at 8pm, featuring a fourteen-member cast.

Mr. Roberts said the tent has a good mix of young and seasoned calypsonians and they are ready for tomorrow night.

He encouraged the public to support their showcase as well as the other Calypso tents with their presentations.

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