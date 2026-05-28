Ambassador Kenton Chance Presents credentials to formally begin mission as SVG’s Ambassador to ROC-Taiwan

Ambassador Kenton Chance has presented his credentials and is now officially the Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On May 28, Ambassador Chance formally began his mission in Taiwan by presenting a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

Today, he completed the process by presenting the original credentials to President Lai Ching-te.

Ambassador Chance, founder of I Witness News and Executive Editor of the outlet from 2009 until his diplomatic appointment, told NBC News in an exclusive interview, that he is honored to have been given the opportunity to serve St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He noted that accepting the role was a decision he had to carefully consider, but felt privileged to contribute to his nation in this capacity.

Ambassador Chance said he is committed to carrying out the mandate of the Government, ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ foreign policy reflects the values and aspirations of the people.

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