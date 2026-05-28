SVG and Cuba Commemorate 34th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Flag Raising Ceremony

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines commemorated the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba this week, with a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Finance Complex, and the 2026 School Visit Programme.

In attendance were Prime Minister Dr. Honourable Godwin Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon Fitzgerald Bramble, Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines; His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, along with other senior government officials and distinguished guests.

The ceremony highlighted the longstanding friendship and co-operation between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to mutual respect, solidarity and regional partnership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs also expressed sincere appreciation to Intermediate High School and Saint Martin’s Secondary School for their participation in the ceremony and contribution to the success of the event.

The commemoration served as a meaningful reflection on more than three decades of diplomatic relations and reaffirmed the enduring ties of friendship and collaboration between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

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