Prime Minister Friday says SVG’s debt-to-gdp radio has climbed to 113 Percent

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed to 113 percent

The Prime Minister made the disclosure during an address to the nation yesterday afternoon.

Dr. Friday further revealed that the government uncovered a bank overdraft of $200 million, more than double the statutory limit of $85 million.

Prime Minister Friday pledged to take decisive corrective measures to restore fiscal discipline and rebuild confidence in the nation’s financial management.

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