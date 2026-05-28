Government of SVG removes Custom Service Charge on LPG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has removed the Customs Service Charge on all Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday said this measure represents over $504,368.00 in lost revenue over the 90 day period.

In his address to the Nation yesterday Dr. Friday said this will help to stabilize household budgets, while providing a better standard of living for Vincentians.

The Prime Minister announced that extra charges added by shipping companies, like fuel and congestion fees will no longer be included in tax calculations.

Dr. Friday announced that freight rates will be rolled back to their January 2026 levels, emphasizing that this adjustment will lower the cost of importing goods into the country.

The Prime Minister said the Government is also prepared to place a VAT waiver on cement prices should there be an increase in the prices.

Dr. Friday stressed that these interventions are immediate and are designed to last for three months, which will help to cushion the effects of global price volatility, slow increases in food and material costs, and stabilize household budgets.

Prime Minister Friday stressed that cooking gas, electricity, and food are necessities, not luxuries, and pledged that the Government will continue to monitor global developments closely and take action to protect the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

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