Today marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Seasons, and Vincentians will be closely monitoring weather patterns over the next six months, from June 1 to November 30.

And, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States is predicting a below-normal season this year, with a 55 percent chance of 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes forming across the Atlantic Basin.

The NOAA says El Niño is expected to develop and intensify during the Hurricane Season. El Niño conditions tend to support fewer tropical storms and hurricanes, while warmer ocean temperatures and low winds support a more active year.

And, the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, has been preparing for the 2026 Hurricane Season.

During the month of May, NEMO hosted Initial Damage Assessment Training for personnel from multiple agencies and communities.

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