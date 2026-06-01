Culture Minister commends local Indian Community for their resilience and contribution to Nation Building

Minister of Culture, Hon Kaschaka Cupid has commended the local Indian community for their resilience and contribution to nation building

Minister Cupid was delivering remarks at the Annual re-enactment and official ceremony, hosted by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation at Indian Bay on Sunday.

The event was held to commemorate Indian Arrival Day, which is being observed today.

Minister Cupid noted that the Indians who arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the years 1861 to 1880 endured many hardships.

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