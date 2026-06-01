Minister Huggins calls for collective action to safeguard SVG’s Marine Resources

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins has called for collective action to protect this country’s marine resources.

Minister Huggins was delivering remarks at the recently concluded 49th Fisherman’s Day celebrations at the Fish Market in Kingstown.

He said protecting the ocean is a shared responsibility.

Eli Slater of Clare Valley captured the 2026 Fisherman of the Year title, after landing 929 pounds of fish, the heaviest catch recorded this year,

The Fisherman’s Day activities were held with the theme: Right Food for a Better Future and the slogan Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish.

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