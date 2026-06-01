Education Minister highlights important role of Science in National and Global Development
Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson has highlighted the critical role which science plays in national and global development.
Minister Jackson was delivering remarks at the finals of the National Science Quiz Competition on Wednesday at the SVG Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Conference Room.
He called for strengthening of the SVG Science Teachers Association.
Minister Jackson also stressed the need to expose students to the three science subjects at forms four and five.
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