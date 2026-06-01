SVG Conservation Fund launches Gender Smart Facility Project

A project which aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental awareness among young people is being launched here today.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund is officially launching the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project at Grenadine House.

The programme is being implemented through SVG Conservation Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Marion House.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Conservation Fund, Kenrick Chambers underscored the importance of the project.

The initiative forms part of the Caribbean Organizations for a Resilient Environment (CORE) Project, led by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, with support from KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Like this: Like Loading…

Related