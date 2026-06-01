1.6 Million DRIVE Project Contract Signed to advance digital inclusion and connectivity in SVG

A 1.6 million dollar contract for the Digital, Resilience, Inclusion, Virtual access and Empowerment (DRIVE) Project was officially signed here last week.

The contract was signed by the National Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and Telecomms Provider FLOW, under the Universal Service Fund (USF).

FLOW has been awarded the contract to provide the service, which will run for a duration of five years.

USF Administrator, Shadeja Gordon spoke to the importance of advancing universal access to Information and Communications Technology in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Country Manager of FLOW St. Vincent, Andrea Liverpool also delivered remarks at the ceremony.

The project, valued at one million, 632-thousand, 352 EC dollars will be financed through the Universal Service Fund USF.

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