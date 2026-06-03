Minister Jackson calls on students to embrace empathy as a guiding principle in their leadership journey

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, is calling on students to embrace empathy as a guiding principle in their leadership journey.

Delivering remarks at the Student Leadership Conference of the St. Vincent Grammar School, Minister Jackson challenged the students, to be more compassionate, supportive classmates, and good friends.

The Conference was held as part of the UNESCO Associated Schools Project Network (ASPnet), a global initiative connecting nearly 10,000 schools in 167 countries.

ASPnet promotes peace, intercultural dialogue, sustainable development, and quality education through concrete actions that empower young people.

St. Vincent Grammar School became the first and only school in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to join ASPnet in 2025

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