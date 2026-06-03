Acting PM Leacock Pledges unwavering commitment to Citizen Safety

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, has pledged the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety of citizens across the nation.

The Acting Prime Minister was delivering remarks at the start of the Student Leadership Conference, hosted by the St. Vincent Grammar School, in collaboration with UNESCO, on Tuesday.

The Conference was held with the theme: Violence Ends Where Respect Begins” Building Safer Schools Together

Minister Leacock urged students to embrace unity, and commended the school’s administration for its strong extracurricular framework.

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