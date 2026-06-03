PM Friday appeals to Vincentians to look out for Vulnerable groups in the Society during the Hurricane Season

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to look out for vulnerable groups in the society, who may be at greater risk of being adversely impacted by a weather event, during the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The appeal came from Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, as he delivered a message to mark the start of the Hurricane Season.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States is predicting a below-normal season this year

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