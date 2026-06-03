The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development has received twenty-nine project proposals for the Love SVG campaign, which was launched last month.

The Ministry confirmed that the proposals came from individuals and organisations across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with concepts ranging from heritage and cultural site development to eco-attractions, transport and access infrastructure, and innovative cross-cutting initiatives.

Communities represented include Calliaqua, Argyle, Kingstown, Union Island, and several other rural and urban areas.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, commended those who made submissions, reflecting national pride and creativity.

Minister Shallow noted that the diversity and quality of ideas show the readiness of Vincentians to play a central role in shaping the future of tourism.

The proposals will now undergo a review process, with outreach to the individuals and organisations who expressed interest.

The Love SVG Campaign, which was launched on May 14, focuses on identifying and securing projects, partnerships, and resources to deliver 100 transformational initiatives ahead of the 2026/2027 tourism season

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