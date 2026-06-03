Vincentian students now have greater opportunities to pursue higher education in Taiwan.

This announcement came from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Kenton Chance.

Speaking with NBC News, Ambassador Chance revealed that more scholarships are being offered for Vincentians to pursue Master’s degrees.

Ambassador Chance said discussions are set to continue this week with officials at National Chi Nan University, with the possibility of establishing a partnership with National Chi Nan University (NCNU), to create new scholarship opportunities for students.

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