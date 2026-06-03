Prime Minister Friday highlights vital role of CDB at 56th Annual Meeting Opening in The Bahamas

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has highlighted the vital role of the Caribbean Development Bank, in advancing the economic development of its borrowing member countries.

The Prime Minister made the point, as he addressed the opening session of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), being held in Nassau, The Bahamas this week

The CDB meeting is being held with the theme: Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times

It brings together regional leaders, finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and private-sector representatives to discuss critical issues affecting the Caribbean’s economic resilience and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Friday is expected to take part in a series of high-level discussions on regional development financing, climate resilience, debt sustainability, the energy transition, and strategies to strengthen economic growth across the Caribbean.

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