Households encouraged to adopt water conservation measures amid growing drought concerns

Vincentians are being urged to prepare for worsening drought conditions, which forecasters say is as a result of the El Nino climate phenomenon.

The advice came from Deputy Director of the National Emergency management Organization, NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, who was a guest on NBCs Talk Yuh Talk Radio Program Tuesday.

Mr. Stoddard said it is important that households put water conservation measures in place to help mitigate the effects of the dry season.

Mr. Stoddard also underscored the need to have discussions nationwide on how individuals can implement strict water saving habits at home.

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