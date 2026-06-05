Prime Minister Friday urges greater focus on economic diversification at 56th Annual CDB Meeting

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has highlighted the need for the Borrowing Member Countries of the Caribbean Development Bank CDB, to focus more on economic diversification.

The Prime Minister made the point as he addressed the opening session of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the CDB, which is wrapping up in the Bahamas today.

Dr. Friday also pointed to the need for member countries to bolster social protection systems, to ensure that citizens can benefit from the changes which may occur, as a result of diversification efforts.

The CDB meeting is being held with the theme: Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times

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