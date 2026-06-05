Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday held a high-level bilateral meeting with Kristin Lang, Director of the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) Department for Latin America and the Caribbean, on the margins of the Caribbean Development Bank’s 56th Annual Meeting in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The meeting focused on expanding St Vincent and the Grenadines’ access to climate finance and advancing initiatives that support sustainable development, economic opportunity, and the country’s ability to adapt to climate-related challenges.

Prime Minister Friday outlined the Government’s priorities, including water security, agriculture, sustainable tourism, and the Blue Economy.

A key topic was a comprehensive water security initiative, currently being prepared for submission to the Green Climate Fund, which aims to address water-related vulnerabilities and support long-term development.

Discussions also explored opportunities to improve the country’s access to climate financing through enhanced co-ordination, technical support, project preparation, and collaboration with accredited regional institutions, including the Caribbean Development Bank and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5Cs).

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