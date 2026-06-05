Social Workers Association supports Early Childhood Educators through outreach initiative

A new Community Outreach Programme has been launched by the Social Workers Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in collaboration with Thrive Ability Inclusive Services and Vinsave.

The programme, which is being implemented with the theme: “Empowering Teachers for Inclusive Classrooms,” is designed to support Early Childhood Educators by promoting Teacher wellbeing and equipping them with practical tools to create safe, inclusive, and nurturing learning environments for all children.

The initiative was launched at the first in a series of workshops, held last Saturday May 30th. The second will be held this Saturday June 6th.

Former Vice President of the Association and Workshop Co-ordinator Porsia Cottle emphasized the importance of empowering teachers as frontline advocates for inclusion and child development.

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