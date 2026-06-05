SVG Meteorological Services to implement Impact-Based Early warning system

The new Impact-Based Forecast Project which will be implemented by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, has been described as critical, for managing disaster risk.

This is according to Dr. Rochelle Campbell, Meteorologist and Climate Risk and Impact-Based Early Warning System Specialist, at the Hydraulic Research Center, who was speaking at the Wet Hurricane Outlook Forum.

Dr. Campbell explained that impact-based forecasting, is not only about predicting weather conditions, but about anticipating the effects of significant weather events.

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