Government of SVG strengthens Meteorological Services to enhance climate resilience

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is advancing its meteorological capabilities through upgrades at the SVG Meteorological Services, which are aimed at delivering sustained, timely, and risk-informed products to the public.

This is according to Acting Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, who was delivering the keynote address at the Wet Outlook Forum.

Minister Leacock emphasized that climate change continues to affect multiple sectors, underscoring the importance of modernizing forecasting systems.

Minister Leacock said the government remains committed to placing climate change adaptation among national priorities, as it continues to strengthen partnerships with regional and international stakeholders.

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