Restaurant Week 2026 expected to boost culinary tourism in SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association said plans are well underway for the hosting of Restaurant Week 2026, later this month.

President of the Association, Isola Giddings told NBC News that this year’s programme which runs from June 21st to 27th will be packed with activities for everyone.

Miss Giddings said more than forty local Restaurants have already registered to be a part of the week of activities which will promote local food and drinks at restaurants across the country.

Miss Giddings is encouraging everyone to support Restaurant week 2026, which she promises will be even bigger than last year.

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