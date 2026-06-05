Ministry of Health promotes healthy eating and active living during Nutrition Awareness Week

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy hosted a Wellness Day Initiative as part of Nutrition Awareness Week, with the theme, Healthy Eating and Active Living” and the motto “Let’s Nourish to Flourish: Your Mental Health Matters.

Employees from both the public and private sectors participated in interactive discussions, group activities, and idea-sharing sessions that explored practical strategies for creating healthier workplaces and developing wellness initiatives.

Speaking at a symposium, Melodie Hercules, Dietician in the Ministry of Health, urged Vincentians to pay closer attention to their dietary choices.

Miss Hercules also cautioned against excessive consumption of bicarbonate drinks and encouraged the practice of backyard gardening, as a way to reduce reliance on processed foods.

Melodie Hercules, Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy hosted a Wellness Day.

The Symposium was hosted by the Nutrition Unit at the NIS Conference Room.

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