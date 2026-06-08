Customs and Excise Department launches upgraded ASYCUDA Customs Data System

The Customs and Excise Department today hosted the media launch of the upgraded ASYCUDA System for customs data.

Senior Assistant Comptroller at the Department Shurnelle Dick-Brazel says this upgrade represent a defining moment in the journey towards a fully paperless customs environment.

She says it is the precursor to the full implementation of the Vincy Single Window for Trade initiative.

Comptroller of Customs and Excise, Selwyn DaSilva welcomed this new initiative, noting that it is an historic day for the Customs and Excise Department.

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